HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

