Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.49 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 859,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 157,157 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,003. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

