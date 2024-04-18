Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 443.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Celsius were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,323. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

