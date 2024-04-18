Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,225 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

