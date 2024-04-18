iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Boosted by ESG Planning

ESG Planning lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 88.8% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ESG Planning owned approximately 0.69% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $83,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 779,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,377. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

