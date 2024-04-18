Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 91,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

