NBW Capital LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 119,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,601,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.