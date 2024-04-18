NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 405,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,900. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.