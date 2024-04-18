NBW Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,358. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $180.54 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

