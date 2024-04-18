Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $608.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $604.73 and a 200-day moving average of $511.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.28.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

