Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 128 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $637.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $697.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

