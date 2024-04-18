NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $879.00 and last traded at $869.27. 14,848,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,615,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $860.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $840.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

