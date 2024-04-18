Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.47. 863,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,184,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.