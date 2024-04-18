Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ES opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

