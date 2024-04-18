WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 551.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $249.31. 962,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,323. The company has a market capitalization of $373.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.