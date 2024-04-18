Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

ELF stock opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

