The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

