Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

