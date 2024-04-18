Key Financial Inc Sells 250 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.3 %

MRNA stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,983,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

