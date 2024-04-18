Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,158 put options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 8,868 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,466 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Main Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 681,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 678,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,156,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after buying an additional 277,885 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.