Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 292,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 377,592 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48.

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

