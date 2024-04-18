Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.70

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $25.15. Nayax shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.