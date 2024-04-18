Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,562,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 448,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 40,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

