Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. 333,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

