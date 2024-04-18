Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.87

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 235246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

