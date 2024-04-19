112,863 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 409,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,160. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

