Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 80,454 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,083,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,180.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 525,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 484,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,220,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 1,285,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,577. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.