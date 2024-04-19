48,853 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 11.0% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.21. 69,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average is $250.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.