Barclays Boosts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $27.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,576. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.