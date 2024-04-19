Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,434,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,605,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,756,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 6,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $948.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

