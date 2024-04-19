63,825 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Financial Symmetry Inc

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.