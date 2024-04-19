63,825 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

