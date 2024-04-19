Aergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.34 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Aergo has a total market cap of $68.39 million and $37.34 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aergo Profile
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.
Aergo Coin Trading
