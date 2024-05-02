Cannell & Co. Invests $468,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

