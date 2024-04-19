Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.45 and last traded at $176.75. 15,761,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 42,414,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

