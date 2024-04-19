NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.6%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $812.80 and last traded at $824.46. 19,428,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 51,300,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $846.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.