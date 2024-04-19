Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 3,663,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

