Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Increases By 7.6%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,022,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,809,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.1 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

ACDSF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.