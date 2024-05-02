Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Increases By 7.6%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,022,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,809,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.1 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
ACDSF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.