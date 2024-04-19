Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.05

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.59), with a volume of 1026828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.66).

Argentex Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.97. The company has a market capitalization of £52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

