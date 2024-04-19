AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.95.

AutoCanada Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.00. 17,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$566.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,650 shares of company stock valued at $766,165. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

