Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,884 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 1.5 %

ADSK traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.