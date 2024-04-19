Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73.45 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.99 or 0.00010833 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $73.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,607.53 or 1.00107208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010472 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00098183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,374,198 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,349,485.69461444 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81113388 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $53,352,765.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.