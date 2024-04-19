SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,072,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 755,186 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $22.04.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 364,978 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

