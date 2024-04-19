iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,948,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the previous session’s volume of 348,388 shares.The stock last traded at $31.03 and had previously closed at $30.96.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $796.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after buying an additional 965,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 377,609 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 536,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 186,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

