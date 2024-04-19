Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of BCM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,713. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$93.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
