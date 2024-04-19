Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of BCM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,713. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$93.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

