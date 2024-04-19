Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 743,383 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 743,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,540,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,926,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $11,831,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,322,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 345,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.