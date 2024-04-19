BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 111,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 887.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 172,158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 34,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,936. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

