Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.39 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.18. 561,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,652. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

