Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

