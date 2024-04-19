Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. 1,180,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,085. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.