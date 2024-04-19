Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.40.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$105.74. 1,057,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,567,851. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.